Solomon Islands police confirmed Sunday that 27 people were believed to have been swept off an inter-island ferry which ignored weather warnings and sailed into a severe storm.

However, while a search of the area found plenty of debris, there was no sighting of any bodies, police superintendent Richard Menapi said.

The MV Taimareho, with more than 700 people on board, left Honiara on Thursday night for West Are'are, 120 kilometres away, as tropical cyclone Harold bore down on the Solomons and authorities warned against sailing.

The voyage was part of a government programme to evacuate people to their home villages during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Solomon Islands is one of the few countries with no reported Covid-19 cases.