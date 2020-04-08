England's Premiership Rugby has further postponed the season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but remains committed to completing the campaign when it is safe to do so, CEO Darren Childs said on Wednesday.

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) last month confirmed the end of the 2019-20 season for all league, cup and county rugby due to Covid-19 but the English Premiership was excluded.

The country's top-flight league was suspended for five weeks on March 16 and Childs said they were exploring the option of rescheduling the Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham Stadium until later in the year.

"Following a series of constructive meetings with our clubs, investors, players' representatives, commercial and broadcast partners, and the RFU, we have agreed on our approach to restart rugby, as soon as it is safe to do so," Childs said in a statement.

"We also must recognise that when the pandemic is finally at an end, there will still be the economic challenge for many years to come.