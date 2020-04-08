POLITICS
3 MIN READ
English Premiership Rugby intend to complete season
England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) last month confirmed the end of the 2019-20 season for all league, cup and county rugby due to Covid-19 but the English Premiership was excluded.
English Premiership Rugby intend to complete season
Exeter Chiefs' Dave Dennis, top, takes the ball in the air during the Rugby Union Premiership Final against Saracens at Twickenham Stadium in London, Saturday June 1, 2019. / AP
April 8, 2020

England's Premiership Rugby has further postponed the season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but remains committed to completing the campaign when it is safe to do so, CEO Darren Childs said on Wednesday.

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) last month confirmed the end of the 2019-20 season for all league, cup and county rugby due to Covid-19 but the English Premiership was excluded.

The country's top-flight league was suspended for five weeks on March 16 and Childs said they were exploring the option of rescheduling the Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham Stadium until later in the year.

"Following a series of constructive meetings with our clubs, investors, players' representatives, commercial and broadcast partners, and the RFU, we have agreed on our approach to restart rugby, as soon as it is safe to do so," Childs said in a statement.

"We also must recognise that when the pandemic is finally at an end, there will still be the economic challenge for many years to come.

Recommended

"We are creatively working with government and medical professionals to come back promptly, as soon as we know that it is safe to do so.

"We all remain committed to finding a way to play, so long as we can do this safely, and with the welfare of players, staff and fans at the heart of every decision."

Childs said Premiership Rugby was working with the RFU, the Rugby Players' Association, clubs' directors of rugby and medical staff to come up with multiple restart dates.

The league will also donate a minimum of 2,500 tickets to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in recognition of the healthcare workers on the front line battling the pandemic.

Exeter Chiefs are leading the Premiership standings with 45 points after 13 games, five points ahead of Sale Sharks, while Bristol Bears are third a further two points behind.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now