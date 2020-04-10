A new episode of Netflix's wildly popular 'Tiger King' will air this weekend, the company said on Thursday, bringing fans up-to-date with the lives of the smash hit zookeeper documentary's surreal subjects.

The series about a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner who calls himself "Joe Exotic" – now in prison for murder-for-hire – has become a US cultural phenomenon, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.

Exotic and his menagerie of giant cats were watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release last month, and the show's impact has even reached the White House.

President Donald Trump this week offered to "take a look" at granting a pardon to Exotic –real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – following a light-hearted exchange with a reporter at a press briefing.

Netflix confirmed in a tweet Thursday that "The Tiger King and I", billed as an "after show" hosted by Joel McHale ("Community"), will premiere Sunday.

"I talked to a lot of people involved in the project," said McHale in a video, naming Exotic's ex-husband John Finlay, former zoo manager John Reinke, and Joshua Dial – who ran the zookeeper's bizarre and ultimately doomed bids for political office.