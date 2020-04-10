CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Return of the 'Tiger King': Netflix sets follow-up episode
The series has become a US cultural phenomenon, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.
Return of the 'Tiger King': Netflix sets follow-up episode
In this file undated photo courtesy of Netflix shows Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage with one of his tigers. / AFP
April 10, 2020

A new episode of Netflix's wildly popular 'Tiger King' will air this weekend, the company said on Thursday, bringing fans up-to-date with the lives of the smash hit zookeeper documentary's surreal subjects.

The series about a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner who calls himself "Joe Exotic" – now in prison for murder-for-hire – has become a US cultural phenomenon, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.

Exotic and his menagerie of giant cats were watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release last month, and the show's impact has even reached the White House.

President Donald Trump this week offered to "take a look" at granting a pardon to Exotic –real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – following a light-hearted exchange with a reporter at a press briefing.

Netflix confirmed in a tweet Thursday that "The Tiger King and I", billed as an "after show" hosted by Joel McHale ("Community"), will premiere Sunday.

"I talked to a lot of people involved in the project," said McHale in a video, naming Exotic's ex-husband John Finlay, former zoo manager John Reinke, and Joshua Dial – who ran the zookeeper's bizarre and ultimately doomed bids for political office.

Recommended

The show will explore "what's happened in their lives since the release of the series," said McHale. "It's eye-opening and hopefully funny."

There was no mention of whether the Tiger King himself will appear – Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison.

But Netflix this month published clips of a video of Exotic speaking from prison, in which he said his confinement had made him ashamed of keeping animals in prolonged captivity.

"When I walk out of here, am I gonna be as crazy as I was before? That will never change," promised Exotic.

"No Joe Exotic no party," tweeted one fan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel