If you are Laura Wilkinson, a 42-year-old mother making your return to competitive diving after undergoing spinal fusion surgery, a year delay in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is not a bad thing, it's a gift.

For those wondering why a mother of four is throwing herself off a 10-metre tower, you have to look back two decades when Wilkinson's name might have been familiar.

It was a new millennium and Wilkinson, despite being hobbled by a broken foot, had just spectacularly won gold on the 10-metre platform at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Her triumph ended Chinese domination of the event stretching back to the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

No American woman diver has won Olympic gold in any diving discipline since.

Comebacks have long been a staple of the sporting genre but Wilkinson's return has all the elements of a unique feel-good story.

Her journey not only evokes memories of Tiger Woods' comeback following career-saving back surgery, but also exhibits the same kind of determination Serena Williams has shown in returning to competition after giving birth.

To top it off, Wilkinson will also be facing an element of danger that neither Woods or Williams have to contend with when they are swinging a club or a racket respectively.

Living with the risk that one small miss-step while crashing into the water at 61 km/h might leave you a paraplegic adds another layer of drama to what is already a compelling return.

Throw in a coronavirus pandemic that has turned the sporting world upside down and delayed the 2020 Tokyo Games for a year, Wilkinson, should she earn one of two spots on the US squad, will be 43 when she steps onto the Olympic tower again.

Her goal is not just to climb back to the top of an Olympic 10-metre platform but to stand on top of the podium by becoming the oldest woman diver to win gold.

That record currently belongs to China's Wu Minxia, who was 30 when she won the synchronized three metre springboard at the 2016 Rio Games.

"This is something I never thought I would be able to do again," Wilkinson told Reuters in a phone interview from her Texas home.

"People just tend to retire in my sport in their early 20s and that's it, you just never think you are going to do it again.

"I kind of feel like I was made for it so to have another opportunity is such a gift."

New life

Wilkinson was one of those "people" as she dived into a new life to raise a family when injury prevented her from competing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.