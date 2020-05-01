Australia has ended India’s almost four-year run at the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings and also moved to number one in the Twenty20 format at Pakistan’s expense.

All international and first-class cricket has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual update of the rankings on Friday means that results from 2016 to 2017 were eliminated and the results since May last year are given extra weight.

That means Australia moved to number one, with a rating of 116 after retaining the Ashes in England and going unbeaten in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand at home over the southern summer.

Australia coach Justin Langer said his squads had performed on and off the field in recent seasons, following the Australian national cricket team's ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 that sent the sport down under into a spin.

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft had been caught by television cameras trying to rough up one side of a ball with sandpaper to make it swing in flight.

“We have earned some respect back from other teams around the world but also from Australia," he said. “When we started on this journey there had been a lot of talk about Australia wanting to be No.1 in the world in all three forms of the game.

“We took a different approach. Not once did we talk about being No.1 ranked in the world, we wanted to be No. 1 in our values and process. That is what I am most proud of.”