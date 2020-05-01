POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Australia topples India, Pakistan from top spots in ICC cricket rankings
The annual update of the rankings on Friday means that results from 2016-17 were eliminated and the results since May last year are given extra weight, which means Australia moved to the number one rank.
Australia topples India, Pakistan from top spots in ICC cricket rankings
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne walks off the field during a cricket test match against Pakistan in Brisbane, Australia on November 23, 2019. / AP
May 1, 2020

Australia has ended India’s almost four-year run at the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings and also moved to number one in the Twenty20 format at Pakistan’s expense.

All international and first-class cricket has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual update of the rankings on Friday means that results from 2016 to 2017 were eliminated and the results since May last year are given extra weight.

That means Australia moved to number one, with a rating of 116 after retaining the Ashes in England and going unbeaten in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand at home over the southern summer.

Australia coach Justin Langer said his squads had performed on and off the field in recent seasons, following the Australian national cricket team's ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 that sent the sport down under into a spin.

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft had been caught by television cameras trying to rough up one side of a ball with sandpaper to make it swing in flight.

“We have earned some respect back from other teams around the world but also from Australia," he said. “When we started on this journey there had been a lot of talk about Australia wanting to be No.1 in the world in all three forms of the game.

“We took a different approach. Not once did we talk about being No.1 ranked in the world, we wanted to be No. 1 in our values and process. That is what I am most proud of.”

Recommended

New Zealand had back-to-back test wins at home against India to start the year, retaining second place with a rating of 115 and relegating Virat Kohli’s lineup to third spot on 114.

England is on 105 in fourth spot in the test rankings, but retained top spot in the one-day international rankings after winning the World Cup on home soil in 2019 following an extraordinary final against New Zealand.

In the Test rankings, Sri Lanka is fifth with 91, one clear of South Africa, followed by Pakistan, West Indies, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The ICC said with only two points separating first from third, it's the closest tussle at the top of the Test rankings since January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point. 

India still leads the ICC test championship, though.

In the ODI rankings, England has a rating of 127 and increased its lead over India from six points to eight. New Zealand is in third.

In the T20 format, Australia heads the list for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2011. The Australians lead with 278, 10 clear of England and 12 ahead of India.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now