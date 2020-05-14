May 14, 2020

Five New York regions now ready to start reopening on Friday

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that a central area of his state was now ready to open, bringing to five the number of regions that can take the first steps to reopen some businesses when a statewide stay-at-home order lapses on Friday.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that he spoke with US President Donald Trump, who expedited a $3.9 billion payment of federal funds to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit system in the country.

France's death toll increases to 27,425

France reported on Thursday that the number of people who died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours increased by 351, making its total death toll 27,425.

France's total infections also increased to 178,682, leaving it as the fifth-hardest hit country in the world.

Turkey: Nearly 72% of positive patients have recovered

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Turkey has reached 71.8 percent, the country's health minister announced on Thursday.

"The tally of coronavirus tests tops 1.5 million. Intensive care and intubated patient numbers continue to drop," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, adding that the total number of recoveries from the disease had reached 104,030.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,007 as the country saw 55 more fatalities over the past day, Koca added.

Turkey also registered 1,635 new cases, bringing the tally to 144,749, he said, citing Health Ministry data.

Over 300,000 people killed by Covid-19 globally

Over 300,000 people have now died around the world from the disease.

The latest figures at 1630 GMT from global tracker Worldometer shows 300,385 deaths, 4,482,808 confirmed cases and 1,684,355 recoveries.

World leaders call for 'people's vaccine' against coronavirus

The leaders of South Africa and Pakistan, along with dozens of former world leaders, signed a letter calling for a “people’s vaccine” against the coronavirus that should be made available for everyone, everywhere, and for free.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan signed the letter amid growing fears that richer countries will get first access to any vaccine.

The World Health Organization and a number of countries, but not the United States, have also called for equitable access to a vaccine.

China reports three new cases

China reported three new cases while moving to reopen for business and schools.

The National Health Commission said 101 people remain in treatment for Covid-19, while 716 are isolated and being monitored for being suspected cases or for having tested positive for the disease without showing symptoms.

China plans to restart classes for most students on June 1, with other grades to resume at a later date, depending on conditions.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,929 cases of the virus.

Turkey makes face masks mandatory in 10 more cities

Turkey made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public in Adiyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Aydin, Balikesir, Bartin, Denizli, Duzce, Kastamonu, Mugla, and Usak.

In addition to these 10 cities, people without a face mask will also not be allowed to enter crowded streets and markets in Gaziantep, Izmir, and Adana.

The overall count of coronavirus cases in Turkey reached 143,114 on Wednesday, of which 101,715 have recovered, while 3,952 have died so far according to official data.

Italian football sets up inspectors for teams

The Italian football federation has set up a pool of inspectors to check that teams comply with new health protocols and government decrees issued during the pandemic.

Serie A teams were permitted to resume individual training on May 4 while full team training can restart on Monday.

Lazio has reportedly already been training in groups of three players. The federation says inspectors will verify that practices are held according to the rules.

The league said on Wednesday that it hopes to resume playing games on June 13 but the government has not approved a restart yet.

EU: Possible virus drug approval 'before the summer'

The European Medicines Agency predicted that there could be licensed drugs to treat the new coronavirus in the next few months and that a vaccine might even be approved in early 2021, in a “best-case scenario.”

At the moment, there are about a dozen vaccine candidates being tested in China, Britain, Germany and the US. The World Health Organization has estimated it could take about 12 to 18 months for an effective vaccine to be developed.

Some officials have warned that a safe and effective vaccine might never be produced; previous attempts to develop a vaccine against related coronaviruses like SARS and MERS have all failed. But the head of the agency's vaccines department was optimistic an immunisation against the novel coronavirus would eventually be discovered, as there are various technologies being tried globally.

Turkish soccer club Besiktas says 8 people tested positive

Turkish soccer club Besiktas says eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus and training has been suspended.

The club says president Ahmet Nar Cebi and a player were among those who tested positive.

Turkish teams have resumed limited training sessions following the federation’s decision to restart matches in empty stadiums on June 12.

Australia pushes for an inquiry into the origins of the virus

Australia says it will continue to push for an inquiry into the origins of the virus, even if it hurts trade relations with China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had been accused of playing “deputy sheriff” to the United States after calling for the inquiry. On Thursday, he brushed off the criticism.

“We have always been independent, we have always pursued our national interests, and we always will,” he told reporters. “We will always be Australians in how we engage with the rest of the world, and we will always stand our ground when it comes to the things that we believe in and the values that we uphold.”

China has suspended beef imports from four abattoirs and plans to impose tariffs on Australian barley, after warning the inquiry could harm two-way trade ties.

UN Secretary-General urges support for mental health needs

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging governments, civil society and health authorities to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasing.

He pointed to “grief at the loss of loved ones, shock at the loss of jobs, isolation and restrictions on movement, difficult family dynamics, and uncertainty and fear for the future.”

He said “mental health services are an essential part of all government responses to Covid-19” and must be expanded and fully funded.

Denmark to scale public transport back up

Commuters in Denmark must practice social distancing in trains, subways and buses and sit at least one metre apart when on the same bench and avoid face-to-face seating.

Transportation Minister Benny Engelbrecht said on Friday he expects the capacity in public transportation to reach up to 70 percent of normal capacity.

Public transportation in Denmark has functioned during the lockdown that started March 11 but trains, subway and buses have been almost empty. In recent weeks, the Scandinavian country has been slowly reopening.

Greece to install cameras in classrooms

Greece’s centre-right government says it will install cameras in high school classrooms when schools reopen next week to provide live-streaming to allow for reduced classroom attendance. The move comes despite strong opposition from teaching unions and opposition parties on privacy grounds.

The online coverage will allow schools to rotate classroom attendance and allow distancing between students. But Greece’s main left-wing opposition party described putting cameras in schools as posing “a serious risk” to attending students and promised to raise the issue in the European Parliament.

Parents have until later Thursday to decide whether to let their children attend classes or rely only on online teaching material.

Schools have been closed since March 11.

EU monitors for potential abuse of emergency powers

The European Union’s top rule of law official says the bloc is monitoring whether governments remove emergency powers enacted to combat the coronavirus, amid deep concern about measures in Hungary.

In late March, Hungary’s Parliament endorsed a bill giving Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government extraordinary powers during the pandemic, including a measure against the spread of false information about the virus, and setting no end date for them.

WHO says health and economy debate is 'false dichotomy'

A World Health Organization official says the debate between ensuring health and reviving the economy is a “false dichotomy” and that countries must remain vigilant even as they move to lift restrictions.

The WHO Western Pacific director Takeshi Kasai says the reopening of the economy shouldn’t be rushed and must be done cautiously. He says the world must “create a new normal in which we don’t have to choose between health and livelihood.”

If a resurgence occurs, Kasai said governments must also be prepared to reinstate strict health measures as everybody remains at risk until a vaccine is developed.

Spain calls for social distancing following protests

Spanish authorities are calling for people to respect social distancing after a dozen protesters against the central government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic refused to disband late on Wednesday.

Clad in Spanish flags and banging pots, a few hundred protesters took to the streets shouting “Freedom! Freedom!” and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spain’s far-right political party, Vox, has been calling for pot-banging protests against Spain’s left-wing government’s response to the new virus.

Finland reopens elementary and secondary schools