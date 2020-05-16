Saturday, May 16, 2020

Italy's reports 153 deaths

Italy recorded the lowest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since early in its coronavirus lockdown at just 153.

That brings the total in the epidemic to 31,763, the civil protection agency reported on Saturday. The last time the death count was that low was March 9, the day after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The number of confirmed new infections rose by 875 for a total of 224,760, while the number of currently infected dropped to just over 70,000.

France sees 96 more deaths

French health authorities reported 96 new coronavirus deaths, as the country eases from a two month lockdown.

In a statement, the health ministry said the figure had fallen slightly from 104 fatalities on Friday.

This brings France's total to 27,625, the fourth-highest tally in the world, after the United States, Britain, and Italy, and just ahead of Spain.

The ministry said the number of people in hospital fell to 19,432 from 19,861 on Friday and the number of people in intensive care dropped to 2,132 from 2,203 on Friday.

Turkey registers 41 new deaths, lowest since end of March

Turkey’s health ministry says 41 more people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,096. The death rate is the lowest registered since the end of March.

Minister Fahrettin Koca also tweeted that 1,610 new infections were confirmed, which makes the total number of cases 148,067 in the nation of 82 million people. More than 108,000 people have recovered, according to the statistics.

Fifteen provinces, including Istanbul, are on a four-day lockdown. The country has instituted partial lockdowns to combat the novel coronavirus.

Canada to begin first vaccine trials - PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will begin its first clinical vaccine trials for the coronavirus.

At a briefing in Ottawa, Trudeau said the National Research Council of Canada will be working with the manufacturers on the trials which will begin shortly.

Canada's total confirmed virus cases rose to 74,993 from 73,818 on May 15, according to Public Health Agency Data.

Turkey expects to start tourism season in late May

Turkey expects to have domestic tourism start late May, while internationally after mid-June, said the country's culture and tourism minister.

"I hope, tourism will start with some tourism mobility domestically by May 28," said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, speaking to broadcaster NTV.

"We also expect international tourism to start with some countries after mid-June," Ersoy added.

The first destinations might be Asian countries, including China and South Korea, he noted.

Ersoy stressed that Turkey started a detailed certification programme for hotels over the virus outbreak.

UK's confirmed Covid-19 death toll rises to 34,466, up 468

A total of 34,466 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 468 in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The figures are as of 1600 GMT on May 15. Including deaths due to suspected cases, Britain's toll is over 40,000.

Wuhan conducts 113,609 tests on May 15

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the virus outbreak in China, conducted 113,609 nucleic acid tests on May 15, said the local health authority.

Wuhan has launched a city-wide testing campaign after confirming last weekend its first cluster of virus infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8 to contain the spread of the pathogen.

The number of tests administered on May 15 in the city of 11 million residents was more than 50 percent higher than the 72,791 tests conducted a day earlier, and was also the highest since the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission started publishing the data on February.

Hungary to lift restrictions

Hungary will gradually lift coronavirus restrictions in Budapest from Monday, two weeks after it ended the lockdown in the rest of the country, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Two weeks ago the government lifted some restrictions outside Budapest and its outskirts, allowing shops and restaurant terraces to reopen without time limits.

Open-air swimming pools were also permitted to reopen but the wearing of masks or face-coverings remained mandatory in shops and on public transport.

Restrictions have remained in place in the capital, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections.

Spain seeks one-month emergency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he'll ask Parliament for what he hopes will be the last extension of the state of emergency.

Sanchez says he’ll seek the support of the legislature to support a one-month extension of the state of emergency that gives his government extraordinary powers to maintain the nation’s two-month lockdown.

Previously, Sanchez received parliamentary support for two-week extensions to the state of emergency that took effect on March 14 and expires May 24.

Kenya bans movement to Tanzania and Somalia

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a cessation of movement between the country and neighbouring Tanzania and Somalia to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He exempted cargo trucks but said drivers would have to be tested for the disease.

Restaurant owners protest in Milan

Dozens of restaurant owners have protested outside of Milan’s main train station against the new rules for reopening as of Monday.

They say the rules remain unclear and that the entire sector — including suppliers and food producers — is suffering.

They protested in front of signs reading: "I won't open today to close tomorrow," and calling for abolition to taxes and more concrete help.

The government early on Saturday posted rules for restaurants to reopen, including a distance of at least one-meter between patrons, a requirement to take reservations, and keep records for at least two weeks and a recommendation to use disposable or electronic menus that can be read on personal devices.

It also recommends but does not require taking temperatures of diners as they arrive.

India overtakes China in number of cases

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed China’s, with the health ministry reporting a spike to 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths.

China has reported 82,941 confirmed case and 4,633 deaths since the virus was first detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.

The worst-hit Indian states are Maharashtra, with 29,100 cases, Tamil Nadu, with 10,108, Gujarat, with 9,931 and New Delhi, with 8,895.

Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid-March.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.

Qatar infections top 30,000

Qatar's number of novel coronavirus infections topped 30,000, according to a Reuters tally based on official figures.

The health ministry reported 1,547 new cases on Saturday, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency.

That took the cumulative total to 30,972, according to the Reuters count.

Patient in Pakistan recovers with use of plasma

The first Pakistani Covid-19 patient who was treated at a hospital with blood donated from a man who survived the disease has fully recovered.

The patient was treated at a hospital in the country’s southern Sindh province.

Several Covid-19 patients are currently undergoing the plasma therapy after authorities allowed 350 patients to undergo such a clinical trial across the country.

Pakistan has 38,799 confirmed cases and the increase in infections also coincides with a growing number of daily tests being carried out in this country of 220 million.

Germany mulls $61.65 billion emergency aid

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth $61.65 billion to help municipalities cope with a plunge in tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry document showed.

The package should help towns stabilise their public finances and include extra relief for some heavily indebted municipalities, according to the finance ministry document seen by Reuters.

Greeks return to beaches

Greeks flocked to the seaside when more than 500 beaches reopened.

For many people, it was their first foray into a big public venue since Greece began easing its lockdown earlier this month.

Greece has reported a fraction of the Covid-19 cases of neighbouring countries – more than 2,800 infections with 160 deaths.

The country of 11 million people is one of the most dependent in Europe on tourism, which generates about a fifth of its economic output.

Russia reports 9,200 new infections

Russia reported 9,200 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, down from 10,598 new cases reported the previous day.