Monday, June 1, 2020

Spain reports no virus deaths for first time since March

Spain's health ministry reported no new deaths from the new coronavirus, with the total death toll unchanged from Sunday at 27,127, the health ministry said.

It said the total number of Covid-19 infections increased by 71 from Sunday to 239,638.

Spain reported its first two deaths on March 3.

Another was reported two days later. Spain's number of infections and death jumped exponentially. On April 2, it recorded 950 deaths in 24 hours, the peak death toll.

The official death toll now stands at 27,127, with 240,000 confirmed cases.

Spain in recent weeks has gradually been relaxing its strict lockdown as the outbreak ebbs.

Italy records 60 new coronavirus deaths

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 60, against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,475, the agency said, the third-highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 233,197, the sixth-highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain, and Britain.

UK records lowest daily virus death toll since lockdown

Britain on Monday reported 111 more coronavirus deaths, the lowest daily toll since the start of the nationwide lockdown on March 23.

Reporting is often lower after a weekend but Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news conference it was a sign of "significant progress" in tackling the outbreak.

Active coronavirus cases fall to 30,000 in Turkey

Active coronavirus cases in Turkey fell to 30,000 in the past 24 hours, said the health minister on Monday.

The number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in Turkey reached almost 128,947 as 974 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, reporting the latest official figures.

Turkey reported a total of 827 new cases, bringing the infection tally to 164,769, Koca added.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,563 as the country reported 23 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 651 patients are being treated in intensive care due to Covid-19, the figures showed.

No evidence potency of coronavirus changing - WHO

There is no evidence the new coronavirus has been altering either in its form of transmission or severity of the disease it causes, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday.

"In terms of transmissibility, that has not changed, in terms of severity, that has not changed," Maria Van Kerkhove, aWHO epidemiologist, told a media briefing.

"What's important is that there are measures in place to reduce and to suppress transmission."

Pakistan says it's relaxing a ban on tourism

Pakistan’s prime minister says he is relaxing more coronavirus restrictions implemented in March, including a ban on tourism, as authorities reported 60 more Covid-19-related deaths.

Imran Khan said Pakistanis must learn how to live with the coronavirus, as lockdown is not a treatment for the disease.

His blunt televised remarks drew criticism on social media when he said the virus would continue to spread, causing more deaths if people did not observe social distancing rules.

Pakistan has registered 1,543 fatalities amid 72,460 cases.

Peru sees record number of new cases

Peru on Sunday reported 8,800 new Covid-19 infections, setting a new daily record for a country that already has the second-highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil.

The death toll is now at 4,506, the third-highest in the region – itself the new hotspot of the deadly disease – after Brazil and Mexico, with President Martin Vizcarra warning the country is only halfway through the crisis.

Chile reports 57 new deaths

Chile on Sunday reported 57 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, a new record that brings the country's Covid-19 death toll to 1,054.

"We are facing the largest pandemic of the past 100 years," said Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza, as she announced the latest figures.

Emirates could take four years to resume flying to entire network

Emirates' outgoing President Tim Clark on Monday said it could take the state carrier up to four years to resume flying to its entire network, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based airline, which flew to 157 destinations in 83 countries before the pandemic, grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated few, limited services.

“I think probably by the year 2022/23, 2023/24 we will see things coming back to some degree of normality, and Emirates will be operating its network as it was and hopefully as successfully as it was," Clark said in a webcast interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

Sweden to probe Covid-19 response

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the country's handling of the pandemic before the summer, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a newspaper interview on Monday, amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and the lack of testing.

Lofven, whose Social Democrats rule in coalition with the Greens but also depend on backing from two centre-right parties, had previously said a commission would be appointed once the crisis was over but was under pressure to act sooner.

"We need to take an overall approach to see how it has worked at national, regional and local levels," Lofven told Swedish daily Aftonbladet in an interview.

"We will make a decision for a commission before the summer," he said.

Qatar sees 1523 cases

Qatar has recorded 1,523 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Qatari Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Two deaths were recorded, and the total number of deaths reached 40.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 58,433.

US factories sink in May for third straight month

American factories slowed for the third consecutive month in May as they continued to sustain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said on Monday that its manufacturing index came in at 43.1 last month after registering 41.5 in April.

Anything below 50 signals that US manufacturers are in retreat. New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all fell in May but at a slower pace than they did in April.

The pandemic and the lockdowns, and travel restrictions meant to combat it, have brought economic activity to a near-standstill.

Lufthansa board nods through $10B bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a $10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union.

In a statement on Monday, the German carrier quoted Lufthansa Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley saying it had been "a very difficult decision."

"We recommend that our shareholders follow this path, even if it requires them to make substantial contributions to stabilizing their company," said Kley.

"It must be clearly stated, however, that Lufthansa is facing a very difficult road ahead."

UK eases more restrictions

Britain moved to further ease lockdown restrictions despite warnings from some health officials that the risk of spreading Covid-19 was still too great.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma told the BBC that the government is taking action in phases to ease restrictions first put in place since March 23. But many are worried, as infection rates remain high. “This is not a dash,″ Sharma said. “These are very cautious steps that we are taking.″

Some schools are reopening in England and some social restrictions have been relaxed, allowing people to have limited contact with family and friends as long as it is done outdoors and with social distancing.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also easing lockdowns, in slightly different ways.

Iran minister warns of second wave

Iran declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of "another dangerous peak" in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

"People seem to think the coronavirus is over... some officials also believe everything" is back to normal, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

"The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak," he said in a televised interview.

Malaysia reports 38 new cases with no new deaths