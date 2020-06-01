Silverstone will be allowed to stage back-to-back races in the Formula One world championship later this summer despite British government plans to introduce a coronavirus quarantine period, reports claimed on Sunday.

The BBC said that people involved in elite sport will be exempted by the government from a requirement on all international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK.

That should allow Silverstone, the long-standing home of the British Grand Prix to host two races, believed to have been pencilled in for August 2 and 9.

"We welcome the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing," an F1 spokesman told the BBC.