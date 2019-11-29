Wolverhampton Wanderers, Braga, Vfl Wolfsburg, Sporting and AZ Alkmaar all booked places in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday but struggling Arsenal must wait after losing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt at a half-empty Emirates.

Gent, LASK and APOEL Nicosia also reached the last 32 but Arsenal’s woes continued as Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada scored twice to secure a 2-1 win over Unai Emery’s team in their Group F clash on a night when places in the last 32 were up for grabs.

The North London side are still likely to go through but won’t be able to confirm their spot until their last game at Belgian side Standard Liege, who drew 1-1 at Vitoria SC.

Arsenal had taken the lead in the first half through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Japanese midfielder Kamada’s double after the break increased the pressure on under-fire Emery.

Arsenal have now played seven games in a row without a win in all competitions for the first time since 1992. Frankfurt’s winning goal saw home fans holding up cards saying “Emery Out”.

Their 48-year-old Spanish manager cut a lonely figure on the sidelines as his sorry side failed to conjure up an equaliser.

Sporting had no such problems as they hammered visiting PSV Eindhoven 4-0 to qualify from Group D and will be joined by LASK of Austria who beat Norwegians Rosenborg 2-1 in Trondheim.

APOEL Nicosia cruised to a 2-0 win at Dudelange and got a helping hand from Group A winners Sevilla, who beat Qarabag by the same scoreline to put the Cypriots through as runners-up.

Lazio got the 1-0 win they needed over CFR Cluj to keep their hopes alive, while Scottish champions Celtic secured top spot in Group E with a 3-1 win at home to Stade Rennes.