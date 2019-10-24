Post Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Taylor Swift has a chance to moonwalk past Michael Jackson's record for most wins at the show.

Dick Clark productions announced on Thursday that Malone scored seven nominations, while newcomer Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande each earned six nominations. Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is up for five awards and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for the most wins with 24 trophies.

The fan-voted AMAs will air live November 24 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Swift, Malone and Grande, along with Drake and Halsey, are nominated for the top prize: artist of the year.

Malone's nominations include favorite male pop/rock artist, favorite rap/hip-hop artist, favorite rap/hip-hop album for "Hollywood's Bleeding" and favorite rap/hip-hop song for "Wow." His massive hit with Swae Lee, "Sunflower" from the Oscar-winning animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is up for favorite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year.

Swift will compete for favorite female pop/rock artist, favorite adult contemporary artist, favorite pop/rock album for "Lover" and favorite music video for her equal rights anthem, "You Need to Calm Down."