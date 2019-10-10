An exhibition showing the works of painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, famed for his portrayal of Paris's cafes, brothels and cabarets at the end of the nineteenth century, opens next week in the French capital.

It is the first Parisian retrospective of Toulouse-Lautrec, considered one of the most influential Post-Impressionists, in three decades and the organisers aim to give the public a more broad view of the painter's short career.

"We wanted to show works that had not been on display during the last retrospective in 1991, especially the first works and the last ones," art critic Stephane Guegan said.

"The first works (were not shown then) because they are seen as too academic, which is a mistake, and the last works because they are deemed poor, which is another mistake," added Guegan, also an advisor to the Musee d'Orsay.

"I think that, with this exhibition, the public will have the opportunity to reassess his work as a whole."