Pro-democracy protests that have roiled Hong Kong for more than three months are providing culinary inspiration for a restaurant that offers a themed menu with spicy wasabi-spiked "tear gas" eggs and a drink shaped like a bloodied eyeball.

The drink, which refers to a gruesome injury suffered by a medic is on offer along with an "Eye for an Eye" mocktail, featuring a round rubbery longan fruit punctured by strawberry syrup, at the Chinese-ruled city's Spicy Andong restaurant.

Owner Roy Ma said he was spurred to create the menu, which also offers "beating raw pork", a take-off on accusations of police brutality against protesters, after violent clashes at the end of August.

"I hope people will not forget what happened," Ma said. "No matter what is the future of Hong Kong, whether the protesters’ demands are fulfilled, I hope people don’t forget."

Since June, the former British colony has been rocked by sometimes violent street protests demanding that the government withdraw a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

While the extradition bill has since been dropped, in recent weeks protesters have thrown petrol bombs at police, lit fires on the streets, and stormed government buildings.

Police in the Asian financial hub have responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.