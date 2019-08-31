POLITICS
Racing driver Anthoine Hubert dies after Formula Two crash
Track marshals lift the damaged car of BWT Arden's French driver Anthoine Hubert onto a truck following a serious accident involving several drivers during a Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, on August 31, 2019. / AFP
August 31, 2019

Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

In a statement, the auto racing governing body said that BWT Arden driver Hubert died aged 22 following a "serious incident" at Spa-Francorchamps, a three-car pile-up in the second lap of the race also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," read the statement.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Juan Manuel Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA said, after suffering leg fractures in the crash.

Hubert was a Renault F1 junior and the reigning GP3 series champion, and his strong performance in junior categories had earned him full backing Renault, who were preparing him for a big future.

He had won twice in the F2 championship this season, at the French and Monaco Grand Prix meetings.

He and Correa crashed at the exit of the fast Raidillon corner in one of the fastest sections of the fast and challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the longest in current use for Grands Prix.

Hubert's car hit a wall at Raidillon and smashed into Correa's Sauber junior team car at high speed, flipping Correa's car upside down in the accident and shattering Hubert's vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear.

The impact was so severe that Correa's feet were left exposed as the nose cone of his car was destroyed and he was trapped in the cockpit.

SOURCE:AFP
