Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

In a statement, the auto racing governing body said that BWT Arden driver Hubert died aged 22 following a "serious incident" at Spa-Francorchamps, a three-car pile-up in the second lap of the race also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," read the statement.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Juan Manuel Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA said, after suffering leg fractures in the crash.