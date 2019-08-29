Apple on Wednesday apologised for its digital assistant Siri sharing some of what it heard with quality control workers as it unveiled new rules for handling data from conversations.

Under the changes, Apple will allow its employees to review conversations only from customers who opt into the "Siri grading" program to improve the voice recognition technology.

Apple will also delete by default any recordings used for the program.

"We realise we haven't been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologise," Apple said in a post.

"We've decided to make some changes to Siri" as a result of concerns expressed about the grading program, the company added. "Our goal with Siri, the pioneering intelligent assistant, is to provide the best experience for our customers while vigilantly protecting their privacy."

Computer-generated transcripts will still be used to hone the ability of the software to understand what people say and mean, the company said.