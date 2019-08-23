POLITICS
WADA suspends India dope testing lab
World Anti-Doping Agency suspends accreditation of National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi, barring the facility from conducting any anti-doping tests for up to six months.
Any samples not yet tested or undergoing a confirmation procedure will be moved to another WADA-accredited laboratory, WADA says. / AP
August 23, 2019

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has been suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The suspension, which took effect on Tuesday, prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

Any samples not yet tested or undergoing a confirmation procedure will be moved to another WADA-accredited laboratory.

"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," WADA said in a statement.

WADA said in a statement that it had found non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories during a site visit.

If the laboratory satisfies WADA's Laboratory Expert Group that it has addressed the issues it may apply for early reinstatement.

WADA also said it could extend the suspension for another six months should the laboratory not address non-conformities. 

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
