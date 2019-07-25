POLITICS
Inventor tries, and fails, to cross Channel on flyboard
French inventor Franky Zapata failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel on his jet-powered hoverboard when he was knocked into the water as he landed on a boat-mounted refuelling platform.
French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a flyboard to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France on July 25, 2019. / Reuters
July 25, 2019

A French aviation buff and inventor glided partway over the English Channel on a homemade "flyboard" on Thursday — then crashed in the sea.

Undeterred, he plans to try again.

After careful preparations, Franky Zapata took off from the French coastal town of Sangatte fastened to the small flying platform he designed.

From afar, it looked like he was skateboarding on the sky.

But as he descended for a refuelling stop about halfway across, the platform he was meant to land on was moving too much due to waves. So he was not able to grab onto it, and he fell into the water, his wife Christelle said.

He was rescued by French divers and is doing fine, she said. 

"These are the kind of things that can happen," she said. He traveled more kilometres than he expected, and faster than he expected, so she said it wasn't a total disaster.

"He will do it again," she said. "He never sits back after a failure."

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more. 

Zapata had hoped to make it across 36 kilometres (22.4 miles) to the Dover area in southeast England in about 20 minutes. He was carrying a power pack full of kerosene, and was planning to refuel from a boat partway across.

Zapata, 40, wowed crowds in Paris on Bastille Day, whirling over European leaders on the flyboard. But crossing the windy, ship-filled Channel is a much tougher challenge.

He scheduled Thursday's flight to coincide with the 110th anniversary of the first flight across the Channel, by French aviator Louis Bleriot on July 25, 1909 — who also left from Sangatte after multiple failed attempts. The beach where Zapata took off on Thursday bears Bleriot's name.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
