Women accounted for half of the Hollywood royalty admitted to the Oscars-awarding film academy this year, the body said on Monday, with Lady Gaga among those to be invited.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issues a single round of invitations annually and has significantly boosted its female and ethnic minority intake in recent times due to criticism over its mainly white male membership.

The board of governors three years ago vowed to double the number of women and non-white members by 2020, following calls to boycott the glitzy Oscars and an angry social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

Significant rise in female members

Invitations to 842 people announced on Monday included leading women such as Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss and Gaga – who won a best original song statuette for "A Star Is Born."

It is the first time an annual intake has reached 50 percent female, said the organizers.

Women outnumbered men among those admitted to the traditionally male-dominated director category this year, and also among writers and producers.

Following the latest admissions, the overall proportion of female academy members will rise to 32 percent, from one-quarter in 2015.

Just below one-third admitted were people of colour, meaning the Academy has already reached its goal of doubling non-white membership – albeit from a low bar of just eight percent in 2015.

The recruits include "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon Chu, "Roma" actress Marina de Tavira, and "Black Panther" cast members Sterling K. Brown and Letitia Wright.

"Thank you @TheAcademy you have made me really happy with this honor," tweeted de Tavira.