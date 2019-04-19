Bill Murray fighting off zombies and an Elton John biopic tracking the singer’s early days will be among the highlights at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, though Quentin Tarantino’s hotly-anticipated latest outing looked set to miss out.

Unveiling the line-up for the 72nd edition of the cinema showcase, festival director Thierry Fremaux described the selection as a “romantic and political” mix highlighting a colourful array of characters, from the walking dead to painters and migrants.

One major name not to make the list, however, was Tarantino, whose “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was hotly tipped to make it to the festival, held in May on the French Riviera.

The movie, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, was still in post-production, organisers said.

“Quentin Tarantino’s film is not ready...but he is sprinting” to finish it, Fremaux told a news conference, adding there was a slim chance it could yet make the line-up.

“I wish him luck, I wish him to be ready, I wish above all that he will make a beautiful film, what I’ve seen of it so far is magnificent,” Fremaux said.

Netflix

As last year, Netflix films will be conspicuously absent from Cannes, with the online streaming and media group at odds with the festival over its rules requiring productions to be shown in French cinemas.

Organisers said that no Netflix films were ready in time for the festival this year in any case, and the requirements had not yet shifted, though the battle was forcing the industry to rethink.

“We’re watching this space, there’s a fundamental change happening in our habits,” festival president Pierre Lescure said. “In 3-5 years from now, we won’t be able to have a one-size-fits all approach for all films. We’re going to have to find more flexible, innovative rules.”

Contenders

The May 14-25 festival will kick off with US director Jim Jarmusch’s latest film, “The Dead Don’t Die”.