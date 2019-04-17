Fernando Llorente sent Tottenham into its first European Cup semifinal in 57 years and ended Manchester City's quadruple hopes by scoring the decider in a breathtaking Champions League game that produced seven goals and saw an apparent injury-time winner for City ruled out after a video review.

City won the second leg of an instant-classic quarterfinal 4-3 at home on Wednesday but Tottenham advanced 4-4 on aggregate thanks to the away goals rule to set up a meeting with Ajax.

Llorente, a back-up striker who lives in the shadow of the injured Harry K ane, nudged the ball into the net in the 73rd minute with his hip — a goal that was only given after a VAR review for a possible handball.

Video review worked in Tottenham's favor again in stoppage time when Raheem Sterling looked to have secured City's progress. But as the home fans celebrated and the devastated Spurs players slumped to the turf, the referee determined that Sergio Aguero was offside before crossing to Sterling.

"It's cruel," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

It was a dramatic finish to a game that featured a start unlike anything seen before in the Champio ns League.

Four goals in the opening 11 minutes. The fifth in the 21st minute, after five shots on target.

The first goal, after four minutes, went to City through Raheem Sterling. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min then netted twice to put City in a position where they had to score three more goals to advance.

They did just that to take a 4-2 lead, only for Llorente — and the VAR — to have the last say.

"It was a very tough game, a very crazy game," said Son Heung-min, who also picked up a booking that rules him out of the semifinal first leg. "We are very proud of our teammates and I think it's an unbelievable night.

Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is a case of, 'Thank you and good decision.'"

Sterling got the action started when he received the ball from Kevin De Bruyne and evaded Kieran Trippier before bending the ball into the corner past Hugo Lloris.

Within three minutes, Tottenham regained its aggregate advantage after Aymeric Laporte's clearance from Lucas Moura's throughball set up Son to level on the night.

Laporte was again at fault when he gave the ball away in the 10th on the halfway line, setting Moura free to set up Son to put Tottenham 2-1 up.

Not for long. Barely a minute.

Bernardo Silva was left in space on the right flank to collect the ball and poke it through Danny Rose's legs and into the net.

After that dizzying spell, there was a full 10 minutes before the ball ended up in the net again.