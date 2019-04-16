POLITICS
Bennett wins Tour of Turkey opening stage
The 55th edition of the Presidential Tour of Turkey cycle race began with 17 teams from around the world. Istanbul is the start and the finish point for this UCI World Tour event.
The Tour of Turkey is held between April 16-21 with 119 cyclists from 17 teams on six stages. / AA
April 16, 2019

Ireland's Sam Bennett won the first stage of the 55th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Tuesday.

Bennett, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the 156.7-kilometre race which started in Istanbul and ended in Tekirdag.

In the world's only cycling tour connecting the continents, cyclists will also ride the final stage in the Eurasia tunnel connecting Asia to Europe beneath the Bosphorus Strait.

This edition kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday as a part of the “UCI World Tour” calendar for the third time.

The Tour of Turkey will be held between April 16 to 21, with 119 cyclists from 17 teams on six stages.

Four World Tour teams are also among 17 teams which will cycle about 1,000 km (621 miles) during six days.

TRT World'sRobin Adams brings more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
