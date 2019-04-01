A lost sketch by Flemish Baroque master Peter Paul Rubens was sold at auction on Sunday for $1.46 million (1.3 million euros) after being rediscovered due to an inheritance, French auctioneers said.

"This is the sketch that served as a model for one of the very large panels destined for the ceiling of the Jesuit Church in Antwerp," auctioneer Patrick Deguines told AFP.

In 1620, 39 panels were commissioned from Rubens for the church which was to become one of the largest in Flanders and "by its magnificence the spearhead of the Catholic Church in its fight with its Protestant rival", according to Mercier.

"These big panels were done by the whole workshop with the help of Rubens' students but the sketches were entirely painted by the master who refused to sell them," Deguines added.