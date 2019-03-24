A Kenyan science teacher from a remote village who gave away most of his earnings to the poor and tutored students on the weekends won a $1 million prize on Sunday that honours one exceptional educator from around the world.

Peter Tabichi teaches in the semi-arid village of Pwani where almost a third of children are orphans or have only one parent, and where drought and famine are frequent.

Classrooms are poorly equipped and the school, which teaches students between 11 and 16 years-old, has just one computer with intermittent Internet access.

He was selected out of out 10,000 applicants for the Global Teacher Prize.

Not only was it Tabichi's first time on an airplane coming to Dubai, but he was awarded during a ceremony hosted by actor Hugh Jackman.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was on hand to present the prize.

"Every day in Africa we turn a new page and a new chapter... This prize does not recognise me but recognises this great continent's young people. I am only here because of what my students have achieved," Tabichi said.

"This prize gives them a chance.

It tells the world that they can do anything," he added after beating nine finalists from around the world to claim the award.

'The story of Africa'

Despite the grave obstacles Tabichi's students face, he's credited with helping many stay in school, qualify for international competitions in science and engineering and go on to college.