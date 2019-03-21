British weightlifter Sonny Webster was given an additional three-year ban from all sport for coaching three athletes during his period of ineligibility, which was in breach of anti-doping rules, United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Wednesday.

Webster, 25, had accepted a four-year ban in December 2017 after he tested positive for banned substance ostarine. At the time, Webster said he spent his life’s savings trying to prove his innocence.

UKAD said they received information that Webster received payment for coaching three athletes during his ineligibility period when he was not supposed to participate or assist athletes in any capacity.

Webster’s ban, that was set to end in June 2021, has now been extended to June 13, 2024.