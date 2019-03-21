POLITICS
British weightlifter Webster gets additional three-year ban
Sonny Webster had accepted a four-year ban in December 2017 after he tested positive for banned substance ostarine. At the time he said he spent his life’s savings trying to prove his innocence.
FILE: Sonny Webster, of Great Britain, competes in the men's 94kg weightlifting competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. / AP
March 21, 2019

British weightlifter Sonny Webster was given an additional three-year ban from all sport for coaching three athletes during his period of ineligibility, which was in breach of anti-doping rules, United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Wednesday.

Webster, 25, had accepted a four-year ban in December 2017 after he tested positive for banned substance ostarine. At the time, Webster said he spent his life’s savings trying to prove his innocence.

UKAD said they received information that Webster received payment for coaching three athletes during his ineligibility period when he was not supposed to participate or assist athletes in any capacity.

Webster’s ban, that was set to end in June 2021, has now been extended to June 13, 2024.

“Athletes and athlete support personnel must be fully aware that when they break the rules and receive a sanction, UKAD will continue to monitor their activity, and any prohibited involvement in sport will be punished accordingly,” UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said in a statement.

“Hopefully this case serves as a warning to those serving bans that any athletes committing further violations during the term of that ban will result in additional and significant sanctions.”

Webster finished 14th in the 94kg category at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

SOURCE:Reuters
