At least 84 people, two-thirds of them children, have died since December on their way to the Al Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria after fleeing Daesh in the Deir Ezzor region, the United Nations said on Friday.

"There are reports of 175 children having been hospitalised due to medical symptoms from severe acute malnutrition," Jens Laerke, spokesman of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), also told a news briefing, citing reports from UN agencies and aid groups on the ground.

Some 13,000 people fled Deir Ezzor last week, many of them arriving at Al Hol, and the exodus continues on what is a "long and very tiring journey," he said.

Deir Ezzor, on the west bank of the Euphrates, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria. It is the centre of Syrian oil production.

After Syria's uprising broke out in 2011 with anti-regime protests, rebel groups seized parts of Deir Ezzor and the surrounding province.

But in 2014, as Daesh rampaged across Syria and Iraq, it seized the territory held by rival groups and rebel forces in the province and closed in on Deir Ezzor city.

Remnants of Daesh still holed up in region

The exodus of refugees in the region comes as US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) battles the remnants of Daesh in Syria.

The last vestige of Daesh's territorial rule is in Deir Ezzor province in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.

In recent weeks, thousands of civilians have been evacuated ahead of what is expected to be a final battle.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the SDF had retaken 100 percent of the territory once held by Daesh. But sources on the ground and US officials disputed that claim.

Though the fall of Baghouz will mark a milestone in the campaign against Daesh, the group is still seen as a security threat.