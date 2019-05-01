BIZTECH
In pictures: May Day marked with protest rallies
Trade union members and activists took to the streets in major world cities seeking better working conditions and higher wages.
Riot police officers and protesters clash in the district of Montparnasse, prior to the start of May Day demonstrations, in Paris on May 1, 2019. / AFP
May 1, 2019

Thousands of trade union members and activists marked May Day on Wednesday by marching through major world cities and demanding better working conditions and expanding labour rights.

Here are the pictures from different parts of the world:

Thousands rallied for May Day in Paris, with a heady mix of labour unionists, "yellow vest" demonstrators and hardline troublemakers expected to turn out in a test for France's zero-tolerance policy on protest violence.

In Pakistan, thousands of labour union workers held demonstrations in several cities.

Thousands of Philippine protesters marched in Labour Day rallies, torching a giant effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they attacked his economic policies' impact on the nation's poor.

Construction workers, bus drivers, freelance workers and domestic staff from the Philippines and Indonesia joined a Labour Day march through central Hong Kong.

The protesters marched from Victoria Park to the main government offices, some carrying banners reading "Maxed Out!"

Several thousand workers took part in a Labour Day march in Taiwan's capital Taipei, demanding better working conditions.

They carried banners and flags and called for more days off and higher overtime pay.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies, Reuters
