Several killed in fire on Karachi Express train in southern Pakistan
Six people were killed in the blaze while a woman died when she jumped from the window of the moving train near Sukkur north of the port city of Karachi.
Scouts move the remains of a victim following an overnight fire in a carriage of the Karachi Express passenger train near Sukkur, some 450 km north of the port city of Karachi on April 27, 2023. / AFP / Others
April 27, 2023

At least seven people have been killed killed after a car on a moving passenger train caught fire overnight in southern Pakistan, according to officials.

Railways official Mohsin Sial said on Thursday that the Karachi Express train caught fire near Sukkur, a district about 450 kilometres (280 miles) north of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

He said six people were killed in the blaze while a woman died when she jumped from the window of the moving train.

The blaze also badly damaged several other cars in the train, he said, and the cause remained unclear.

TV footage showed several burned sections of the train, which was on its way from Karachi to the eastern city of Lahore, when a car caught fire. Local media reported that the flames roared through the train Wednesday night, engulfing several cars.

In Pakistan, poor passengers often bring their own small gas stoves on the trains to cook their meals, despite rules barring the practice.

Safety regulations are often ignored in overcrowded trains. Train accidents in Pakistan are often the result of poor railway infrastructure and negligence.

In 2019, at least 74 passengers were killed and dozens were injured in a train fire triggered when a cooking gas stove exploded in the eastern Punjab province.

Also Thursday, a roadside bomb targeted police vehicles in Khuzdar, a district in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a local police chief working for the working terrorism department, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell on separatist groups and militants who have claimed previous such attacks in the region and elsewhere in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
