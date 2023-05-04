Erling Haaland set a Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City's 3-0 win against West Ham.

The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead.

Haaland had equalled the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole last Sunday at Fulham with his 34th of the season.

And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

“It was a nice feeling, as with every single goal I score,” Haaland said. “”Especially to win the game is really important."

Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at City.

His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.