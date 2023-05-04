WORLD
Erling Haaland sets new Premier League record with most goals in a season
Haaland had equaled the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole last Sunday at Fulham with his 34th of the season.
Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at Manchester City. / Photo: Reuters
May 4, 2023

Erling Haaland set a Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City's 3-0 win against West Ham.

The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead.

Haaland had equalled the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole last Sunday at Fulham with his 34th of the season.

And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

“It was a nice feeling, as with every single goal I score,” Haaland said. “”Especially to win the game is really important."

Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at City.

His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.

English soccer's top division is now played over a 38-game campaign, with Haaland still having five more match es in which to extend his record.

Haaland left the field to a guard of honor from his City teammates to mark his achievement.

“It was really painful this guard of honour,” he said. “Everyone hit me on the back, so it was really painful. But it was a nice feeling so I’m really happy.”

Nathan Ake and substitute Phil Foden also scored in the win that moved City back to the top of the standings, one point above Arsenal.

“He’s a unique person and he’s so special," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "He deserved the guard of honour because it’s an incredible milestone. Another day he might break his own record. He’s scored a lot of goals”

"Incredible. He's just 22 -- and still has five games left. We expected him to score goals but to break Cole and Shearer's records... he's special."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
