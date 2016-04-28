Kenya Airways said on Thursday it had cancelled all but two evening flights due to a walkout by some of its pilots, despite an agreement reached a day earlier to defer the strike until June.

Pilots oppose Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze's planned measures to turn around the loss-making carrier, which is 26.7 percent owned by Air France KLM, and have demanded his immediate resignation.

Instead of turning up for work on Thursday, scores of pilots attended a meeting of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA).

The airline said the strike had effectively started, even though it obtained a court order the previous day barring any industrial action on Thursday and the pilots' union had agreed to delay the strike until June 1.

The airline said in a statement on Thursday evening that it had cancelled all but two flights until 2300 GMT, adding to the 10 cancelled earlier in the day.

"We are still consulting and negotiating with our pilot fraternity that is a vital part of our business and we hope to have an amicable agreement soon," the airline said.