Facebook Inc lost the first round in a lawsuit against some of its users who sued the social networking company, alleging it "unlawfully" collected and stored users' biometric data derived from their faces in photographs.

US District Court Judge James Donato on Thursday rejected a request by Facebook to toss out the lawsuit, accusing it of violating privacy with face-recognition software to help "tag" people in photographs.

Donato said that the lawsuit, filed by three Illinois residents, under the auspices of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) can proceed.

"The court accepts as true plaintiffs' allegations that Facebook's face recognition technology involves a scan of face geometry that was done without plaintiffs' consent," he said in the ruling.

Facebook filed a motion, arguing that users could not file a complaint under BIPA, as they had agreed to in their user agreement that California law would govern their disputes with the company and that BIPA does not apply to "tag suggestions."

The court found that Illinois law applies and that the plaintiffs have stated a claim under BIPA.