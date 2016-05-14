POLITICS
10 coaches sacked from their clubs in last 2 seasons
Several top European league football teams have sacked their managers in the last 2 seasons, while others have left due to low performance.
Russian businessman, investor and owner of English football club Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, fired one of the most popular football managers Jose Mourinho this season. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

The last two seasons have been some of the toughest ever for football managers in the European leagues. The majority of managers who were shown the door worked for clubs in England's Barclays Premiere League, followed by Spanish La Liga teams.

Brendan Rodgers

The Northern Irish football coach was sacked by Premier League club Liverpool in October 2015.

He served three years in the club.

Tim Sherwood

Aston Villa sacked him around eight months after he took office as manager in February 2015.

Dick Advocaat

Dutch football manager and former player quit English Premier League club Sunderland after spending just seven months in charge.

Jose Mourinho

In December 2015, 2014-15 season English Premier League Champion FC Chelsea sacked "The Special One" - Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho - after he had signed a four year deal with the club.

The club's decision came after a miserable start to the new season, with the team winning only 15 points in 16 matches and suffering nine defeats.

The Russian owner of English FC Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, fired him for the second time in eight years. The first time was in 2007.

Rafa Benitez

The Spanish coach sacked by Real Madrid in January 2016 was in charge for only seven months after he replaced Carlo Ancelotti.

He left his seat to French coach Zinedine Zidane.

He is the only manager in history to have coached teams to win the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti

Before Rafa Benitez he served for two years as coach for Real Madrid and was sacked by the club due to insufficient performance.

He is currently contracted to Bayern Munich, a job he will start in the summer of 2016.

Ancelotti is the only manager to have won the UEFA Champions League three times and reach four finals.

Roberto Martinez

Everton have sacked manager Roberto Martinez after he spent three years in charge.

The 42-year-old Spaniard was praised by the club for his "utmost integrity and dignity" and he was described as a "great ambassador" who played a "key role" in developing young players.

Sinisa Mihajlovic

AC Milan sacked the Serbian coach and former football player who played as a defender in April 2016.

He served as a coach for only eight months, although his contract was until June 30, 2017.

Yılmaz Vural

The Turkish football manager is the first coach that changed the club in Turkey's history.

He changed his club three times in two years. In total he changed club 32 times in his career.

Most of the time he was sacked by the clubs.

He now serves as coach for Adana Demirspor in the TFF First Division (known as PTT 1. League).

Jurgen Klopp

The coach quit from his job as Borussia Dortmund manager after seven years in May 2015.

Klopp won two titles, one double, and guided Dortmund to the Champions League final.

His final season in charge was characterised by shocking defending, endless defeats and, ultimately, broken hearts.

Roberto Mancini

The Italian coach left Turkish giants Galatasaray by mutual agreement after spending less than a season in charge in 2014.

He quit following pressure from fans and lack of performance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
