An annual bill provision that would allow Guantanamo Bay detainees to plead guilty to criminal charges in federal courts via video teleconference is being considered by the US Senate.

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee announced that it included the provision in the 2017 fiscal year bill. The provision, which now goes to the US Senate would authorise guilty pleas through video teleconference.

If passed, the provision would relatively ease congressional bans that block US President Barack Obama's efforts to close the controversial prison.

This version of the annual bill would largely extend existing provisions. However, it would also allow temporary detainee transfers to US soil for emergency medical treatment.

Existing congressional bans include prohibition of the use of funds for transferring Guantanamo detainees to the US for detention or trial in federal courts.