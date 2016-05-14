WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guantanamo detainees may be allowed offshore guilty pleas
The Senate Armed Services Committee announced it included a provision that would allow Guantanamo Bay detainees to enter federal guilty pleas through teleconference in the 2017 fiscal year bill.
Guantanamo detainees may be allowed offshore guilty pleas
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

An annual bill provision that would allow Guantanamo Bay detainees to plead guilty to criminal charges in federal courts via video teleconference is being considered by the US Senate.

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee announced that it included the provision in the 2017 fiscal year bill. The provision, which now goes to the US Senate would authorise guilty pleas through video teleconference.

If passed, the provision would relatively ease congressional bans that block US President Barack Obama's efforts to close the controversial prison.

This version of the annual bill would largely extend existing provisions. However, it would also allow temporary detainee transfers to US soil for emergency medical treatment.

Existing congressional bans include prohibition of the use of funds for transferring Guantanamo detainees to the US for detention or trial in federal courts.

Recommended

Due to congressional blockage, military commissions are the only mechanisms that can carry out legal proceedings in the prison.

The US president says "this type of use of military commissions should not set a precedent for the future," while pointing out that the best option for trying terrorism suspects is federal courts with their "outstanding record."

Human Rights Watch says military commissions "are mired in excessive secrecy, fail to adequately protect attorney-client privileged communications, and permit the introduction of coerced evidence."

Obama wants to make good on his long-time pledge to close the Guantanamo prison before the end of his presidency. However, since 2009, US Congress has been using its power over spending to block efforts to close Guantanamo.

There are now 80 prisoners left at the controversial military prison. Most have been held without charge or trial for more than a decade, drawing international condemnation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit