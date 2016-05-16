TÜRKİYE
Bomb blast causes fear in Istanbul, no casualties
An explosive device planted under an overpass in Istanbul's district of Maltepe injures four people.
Crime scene investigation teams are searching for evidence on the scene where the bomb blast took place in the Istanbul district of Maltepe, 16, 05, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2016

A bomb blast wounded four people overnight Sunday in Istanbul, said security sources.

The wounded, two passengers in a car and two pedestrians waiting for a taxi, were hit by metal pieces after the explosive went off under an overpass in the city's Maltepe district on the Asian side.

Medical sources gave no information about how seriously hurt the wounded were.

Some cars that were passing by were also damaged in the blast.

It was also not clear who planted the explosive, as responsibility was not claimed by any group but police say they have launched an investigation into the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
