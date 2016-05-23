Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken 37 club records since signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2012. He announced on May 13 that he will not be renewing his contract at the end of the season.
In keeping with his over-the-top style, he told beIN Sports:
"I don't believe they can change the Eiffel Tower for my statue, even the people behind the club.
"But if they can, I will stay here – I promise you."
These are the 37 club records he set during his career in Paris:
All time
Most goals in all competitions: 156
Most goals at home in all competitions: 85
Most goals away in all competitions: 65
Most goals in Ligue 1: 113
Most goals at home in Ligue 1: 67
Most goals away in Ligue 1: 46
Most goals in European competitions 20
Most goals at home in European competitions: 10
Most goals away in European competitions : 10
In a season
Most goals in all competitions: 50
Most goals at home in all competitions: 28
Most goals away in all competitions: 20
Most goals on a neutral ground: 4
Most goals in Ligue 1: 38
Most goals away in Ligue 1: 17
Most goals in European competitions: 10
In a single game
Most goals in Ligue 1 (co-holder): 4
Most goals in European competitions : 4
Most assists in European competitions: 4
Multiplicty
Most braces scored in all competitions: 34
Most braces scored in Ligue 1: 26
Most braces scored in all competitions in a season: 12
Most braces scored in Ligue 1 in a season: 10
Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions: 8
Most hat-tricks scored in Ligue 1: 6 hat-tricks
Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions in a season (co-holder): 3
Most quadruples scored in all competitions: 2
Fastest hat-trick scored in Ligue 1: 10 minutes
Oldest player to score a hat-trick in all competitions: 34 years and 162 days
Frequency
Most games in all competitions with at least a goal scored: 100
Most games in Ligue 1 with at least a goal scored: 72
Most games in all competitions in a season with at least a goal scored: 34
Most games in Ligue 1 in a season with at least a goal scored (co-holder): 23
Free-kicks
Most free-kicks scored in all competitions: 8
Most free-kicks scored in Ligue 1: 7
Penalties
Most penalties scored in all competitions: 31
Most penalties scored in Ligue 1: 24