Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken 37 club records since signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2012. He announced on May 13 that he will not be renewing his contract at the end of the season.

In keeping with his over-the-top style, he told beIN Sports:

"I don't believe they can change the Eiffel Tower for my statue, even the people behind the club.

"But if they can, I will stay here – I promise you."

These are the 37 club records he set during his career in Paris:

All time

Most goals in all competitions: 156

Most goals at home in all competitions: 85

Most goals away in all competitions: 65

Most goals in Ligue 1: 113

Most goals at home in Ligue 1: 67

Most goals away in Ligue 1: 46

Most goals in European competitions 20

Most goals at home in European competitions: 10

Most goals away in European competitions : 10

In a season