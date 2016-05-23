POLITICS
Zlatan: breaker of records
Zlatan Ibrahimovic breaks 37 club records in his 4 seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives on the podium after winning the French L1 title at the end of the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes on May 14, 2016 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken 37 club records since signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2012. He announced on May 13 that he will not be renewing his contract at the end of the season.

In keeping with his over-the-top style, he told beIN Sports:

"I don't believe they can change the Eiffel Tower for my statue, even the people behind the club.

"But if they can, I will stay here – I promise you."

These are the 37 club records he set during his career in Paris:

All time

  • Most goals in all competitions: 156

  • Most goals at home in all competitions: 85

  • Most goals away in all competitions: 65

  • Most goals in Ligue 1: 113

  • Most goals at home in Ligue 1: 67

  • Most goals away in Ligue 1: 46

  • Most goals in European competitions 20

  • Most goals at home in European competitions: 10

  • Most goals away in European competitions : 10

In a season

  • Most goals in all competitions: 50

  • Most goals at home in all competitions: 28

  • Most goals away in all competitions: 20

  • Most goals on a neutral ground: 4

  • Most goals in Ligue 1: 38

  • Most goals away in Ligue 1: 17

  • Most goals in European competitions: 10

In a single game

  • Most goals in Ligue 1 (co-holder): 4

  • Most goals in European competitions : 4

  • Most assists in European competitions: 4

Multiplicty

  • Most braces scored in all competitions: 34

  • Most braces scored in Ligue 1: 26

  • Most braces scored in all competitions in a season: 12

  • Most braces scored in Ligue 1 in a season: 10

  • Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions: 8

  • Most hat-tricks scored in Ligue 1: 6 hat-tricks

  • Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions in a season (co-holder): 3

  • Most quadruples scored in all competitions: 2

  • Fastest hat-trick scored in Ligue 1: 10 minutes

  • Oldest player to score a hat-trick in all competitions: 34 years and 162 days

Frequency

  • Most games in all competitions with at least a goal scored: 100

  • Most games in Ligue 1 with at least a goal scored: 72

  • Most games in all competitions in a season with at least a goal scored: 34

  • Most games in Ligue 1 in a season with at least a goal scored (co-holder): 23

Free-kicks

  • Most free-kicks scored in all competitions: 8

  • Most free-kicks scored in Ligue 1: 7

Penalties

  • Most penalties scored in all competitions: 31

  • Most penalties scored in Ligue 1: 24

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
