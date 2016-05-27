Who knew tomatoes could cause such outrage on Twitter?

The issue began after a state of emergency was recently declared in the northern Nigerian states where 80% of the crops were ravaged by pests.

200 tomato farmers lost at least $5.1m in the past month alone.

The crisis caused the price of tomatoes, a staple food in Nigeria, to skyrocket to $125 per box.

But, why the fuss?

Every August, the town of Bunol, Spain hosts the La Tomatina festival.

Dubbed as the world's largest food fight, the festival attracts roughly 50,000 participants who have fun by throwing tomatoes at each other.

It's estimated that around 100 tonnes of tomatoes are used during the festival.

So now you get the picture.

The topic trended on Twitter as many from around the world tweeted their anger.

Nigerians drew attention to the tomato wastage at La Tomatina at a time when their people are paying astronomical prices for the fruit.

Tuta Absoluta