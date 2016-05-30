King Abdullah dissolved Jordanian parliament by royal decree, on Sunday. The monarch cited "grave economic difficulties" facing the kingdom as his reason for demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour and his government.

The parliament, which was due to end its four-year term in January, has been replaced by an interim administration led by political veteran Hani Mulqi.

"The kingdom faces grave economic difficulties due to the volatile situation in this region, which has had an adverse impact on growth levels," Abdullah said in a written statement.

"Therefore we have to take exceptional and innovative measures that help us overcome these challenges and obstacles."

Mulqi, a senior diplomat and advisor to the king, is to lead the interim government till October, after which a new government will be elected.

It is hoped that the new government will better tackle rising unemployment, which currently stands at an eight-year high of 13 percent.