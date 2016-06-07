The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia has won an unofficial international football tournament for unrecognised territories and diasporas.

Abkhazia was crowned champion of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) World Cup tournament after defeating Panjab 6-5 on penalties on Sunday.

The final of the tournament, which is seen as an alternative World Cup for teams unable to play in the official tournament, was being played in Sukhumi, the capital of Abkhazia.

Abkhazia broke off from Georgia with the help of Russian military action in August 2008 and gained recognition from Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru.

However, the rest of the international community deems the region formerly known as the Soviet Florida to be Russian-occupied territory belonging to Georgia.

Runners-up Panjab represented the Punjabi diaspora based in northern India and eastern Pakistan.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognised by Turkey, clinched third-place after defeating northern Italy-based Padania 2-0.