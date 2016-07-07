A three-member multinational crew blasted off aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan on Thursday to the International Space Station, a NASA TV broadcast showed.

NASA astronaut Kathleen "Kate" Rubins, Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin and Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 0136 GMT on Thursday (9:36 pm EDT Wednesday) and reached orbit nine minutes later.

"We wish you good luck," a Russian flight controller radioed to the crew, an interpreter said.

The craft's journey to dock at the ISS will take two days -- longer than the usual six-hour flight -- to give ground control more time to monitor the tweaked system's performance.

The crew's Russian Soyuz capsule is scheduled to arrive at the station, which orbits about 250 miles (400 kilometres) above Earth, at 0412 GMT Saturday (12:12 a.m. EDT) to begin a four-month mission.

NASA's Kate Rubins will be the first woman aboard the ISS since Italian Samantha Cristoforetti returned to earth with the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman (199 days) in June last year.

"I'm incredibly excited about a lot of the biology experiments we're going to be doing," Rubins said in a NASA interview before launch.

She is a cancer and infectious diseases researcher and plans to attempt the first DNA sequencing in orbit.