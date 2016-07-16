Following the attempted coup which began on Friday night and ran into Saturday morning, thousands of flights to and from Turkey were cancelled, leaving many passengers stranded and confused.

Media reported that 21 people from Singapore's F-17 Football Academy were stranded at Istanbul Ataturk Airport where they had intended to take a transfer flight to Copenhagen.

Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on the Asian side of Istanbul has reportedly been processing flights since 6am, but the situation at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul appears to be more complex.

A pop-up windown displayed on the website of Turkish Airlines states:

However, Ilker Ayci, the Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines, had earlier said that the airline's flights would resume at 11am GMT.