Confusion at Turkish airports following coup attempt
Turkish Airlines has said that its operations have gone back to normal following end of failed coup attempt, but thousands of people have had their travel plans disrupted.
A Turkish Airlines aircraft taxis at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2016

Following the attempted coup which began on Friday night and ran into Saturday morning, thousands of flights to and from Turkey were cancelled, leaving many passengers stranded and confused.

Media reported that 21 people from Singapore's F-17 Football Academy were stranded at Istanbul Ataturk Airport where they had intended to take a transfer flight to Copenhagen.

Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on the Asian side of Istanbul has reportedly been processing flights since 6am, but the situation at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul appears to be more complex.

A pop-up windown displayed on the website of Turkish Airlines states:

However, Ilker Ayci, the Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines, had earlier said that the airline's flights would resume at 11am GMT.

Ayci also stated, "For all of our citizens who could not fly or had to delay their flight, all of their tickets are guaranteed. They can be changed without question."

According to information provided by Turkish Airlines, at least 925 flights were cancelled due to the attempted coup.

Other airlines have also cancelled some or all of their flights to and from Turkey.

These include British Airways, Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Russian media reported that all flights between Russia and Turkey have been cancelled.

Turkish Airlines passengers may learn about their flight details from this website or can contact the company's call centres by ringing 444 0 849.

