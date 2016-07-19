Morocco has asked the African Union (AU) to readmit it to the organisation 32 years after it left as it seeks support for its plan to offer autonomy to the disputed territory of Western Sahara while keeping it under Moroccan sovereignty.

"It has been a long time that our friends have been asking Morocco to take back its seat in its natural institutional place, and now the time has come," Morocco's King Mohammed said in a letter to the AU, according to state news agency MAP.

Morocco has occupied the sparsely populated Western Sahara area since 1975 in a move that was not recognised by the international community.

Why did Morocco quit AU?

The country quit the AU in protest in 1984 when the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), a partially recognised state that controls a thin strip of area in the Western Sahara region and claims sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara, was admitted as a member. Morocco controls and administers rest of the disputed territory. In 1991, the United Nations brokered a ceasefire between Moroccan troops and Sahrawi rebels of the Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement but a promised referendum to settle the status of the desert territory has yet to materialise.

Morocco claims that at least 36 of the 54 AU member countries do not recognise SADR as a separate state and it was time to withdraw its recognition. None of the Western powers, nor the United Nations, recognise the Sahrawi Republic.

But it is unclear if powerful AU members including Algeria and South Africa, which have expressed support to hold a referendum of the people of Western Sahara on their sovereignty, would accept Morocco's request.

"Although Morocco left the club, it never quit Africa," King Mohammed said in his message to AU leaders as they began a two-day meeting in the Rwandan capital.

"Through this historic act and return, Morocco wants to work within the AU to transcend divisions," he added.

Will Morocco rejoin the AU?