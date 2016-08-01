Two more soldiers linked to an assassination attempt on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were captured early Monday in southwestern Turkey, an official told Anadolu Agency.

An operation to capture 11 soldiers had been carried out in Sirinkoy Village in Ula district by gendarme forces, who clashed with rogue soldiers, an eyewitness told Anadolu Agency. There were no reports of casualties.

Two of the captured soldiers were named as Mustafa Serdar Ozay and Muammer Gozubuyuk, according to an official.

At least nineTurkish soldiers were captured in Mugla province, on Sunday, according to local officials.

Major Sukru Seymen, the commander of the fugitive soldiers, is among the arrested suspects who bombed the hotel the president was staying at on the night of the July 15 coup attempt, Mugla Governor, Amir Cicek told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

