TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
11 more soldiers linked to Erdoğan hotel attack captured
Soldiers linked to an assassination attempt on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the night of the failed coup have been captured.
11 more soldiers linked to Erdoğan hotel attack captured
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, July 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2016

Two more soldiers linked to an assassination attempt on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were captured early Monday in southwestern Turkey, an official told Anadolu Agency.

An operation to capture 11 soldiers had been carried out in Sirinkoy Village in Ula district by gendarme forces, who clashed with rogue soldiers, an eyewitness told Anadolu Agency. There were no reports of casualties.

Two of the captured soldiers were named as Mustafa Serdar Ozay and Muammer Gozubuyuk, according to an official.

At least nineTurkish soldiers were captured in Mugla province, on Sunday, according to local officials.

Major Sukru Seymen, the commander of the fugitive soldiers, is among the arrested suspects who bombed the hotel the president was staying at on the night of the July 15 coup attempt, Mugla Governor, Amir Cicek told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The operation to capture them was conducted in Sirinkoy village of Ula district by gendarmerie forces, who engaged the soldiers in a clash, an eyewitness told Anadolu Agency. There have been no reports of casualties.

Recommended

On the evening of the failed coup, Erdoğan told the nation via FaceTime that he narrowly escaped an attack on his hotel which was bombed fifteen minutes after he left. Erdoğan was on vacation in Marmaris at the time of the coup attempt.

More than 20 suspected members of the military squad involved in the attack, who are believed to have been ordered to capture or kill Erdoğan, were previously remanded in custody to face trial.

Rogue elements within the military attempted a putsch on July 15 that killed 237 people and injured 2,191 others.

The coup failed after citizens took to the streets in the early hours of Saturday morning, upon a call by Erdogan, and became the biggest factor in ensuring the failure of the attempted overthrow of the democratically-elected government.

Turkey's government has repeatedly said the coup attempt was organised by US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen and his Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Gulen is accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan