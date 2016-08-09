Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter has changed his surname to Gülen, after he was asked by his father in an open letter to "immediately change his surname."

His father, Mehmet Kanter, condemned his son for showing unconditional support for the FETÖ terrorist organisation, adding that he believes his son was "hypnotised" the group.

He also apologised to the "Turkish people and the president" for his son's support for the group, which is led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen. FETÖ is accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in Turkey last month.

Kanter's father said they warned their son about his ties with FETÖ on several occasions but "he did not care."

The 24-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder player, known for his controversial posts on social media, showed his devotion to FETÖ by sharing a letter on his Twitter account late on Monday.

"I will sacrifice my father, my mother for the Hizmet, for this cause," he wrote.