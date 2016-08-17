Azerbaijan will deport 50 Turkish academics employed at a university allegedly linked with the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), its rector announced on Wednesday.

Elmar Gasimov, the rector of state-run Baku Higher Oil School, said the Turkish academics-including professors, department heads and deans- worked at Qafqaz University in the capital, Baku.

Gasimov said they will not have their contracts renewed and will be deported by the end of August.

The Qafqaz University was brought under the control of Baku Higher Oil School after the failed July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.

Azerbaijan has also shut down a private TV channel after its interview with Fethullah Gulen shortly after the failed coup.

Gulen is accused of orchestrating the coup attempt through his FETO terrorist network.