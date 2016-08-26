A packed passenger bus plunged into a river in central Nepal early on Friday, killing 21 people, a senior local official said.

Rescuers struggled to recover bodies and help the injured to safety after the bus plunged about 100 meters (330 feet) down a slope and into the swelling Trishuli river, off the highway at Chandi Bhanjyang village in Chitwan district.

"Twenty-one people have died in the accident and 16 have been rescued," district chief Binod Prakash Singh told AFP, adding that the injured have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Singh said that rescuers were searching the area where the bus was still partially submerged to ensure no passengers were stuck inside.