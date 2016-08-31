Labour and Social Security Minister Süleyman Soylu has been appointed as Turkey's interior minister after the incumbent, Efkan Ala, resigned, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after an unexpected meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Yıldırım at the presidential complex in Ankara.

According to a tweet from an Ak Party Twitter account, Soylu was assigned the interior ministry and Dr Mehmet Müezzinoğlu the labour ministry.

Yıldırım did not give detail about Ala's resignation. However, he confirmed Müezzinoğlu had been appointed as Turkey's labor and social security minister.