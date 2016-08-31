TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Süleyman Soylu named Turkey's new interior minister
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım confirmed incumbent minister Efkan Ala stepped down, however, the reasons behind the shuffle have not been made public.
Süleyman Soylu named Turkey's new interior minister
Turkey's Labor and Social Security Minister Süleyman Soylu became sixth interior minister serving during AK Party governments. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2016

Labour and Social Security Minister Süleyman Soylu has been appointed as Turkey's interior minister after the incumbent, Efkan Ala, resigned, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after an unexpected meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Yıldırım at the presidential complex in Ankara.

According to a tweet from an Ak Party Twitter account, Soylu was assigned the interior ministry and Dr Mehmet Müezzinoğlu the labour ministry.

Yıldırım did not give detail about Ala's resignation. However, he confirmed Müezzinoğlu had been appointed as Turkey's labor and social security minister.

Recommended

Turkish media outlets reported that even some cabinet members did not know about this last minute change, including Soylu himself. Soylu told reporters the move came as a surprise.

The interior minister has a high-profile role in a nation seeking to stop foreigners crossing the southeastern frontier to join DAESH in Syria. The minister is also on the frontline of efforts to prevent militants infiltrating back into Turkey.

In addition, Turkey has been battling PKK, an organisation designated as a terror group by Turkey, EU, the US and NATO. The group launched a series of attacks since a ceasefire came to an end last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan