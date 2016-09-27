British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson raised eyebrows when he pledged the United Kingdom's support for Turkey's EU accession bid during a visit to Ankara on Tuesday.

Johnson, who was selected as the UK's top diplomat by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May after she took over from David Cameron in July, was on his first official visit to Turkey since assuming his new post.

Known for his clownish behaviour, the former London mayor's arrival was greeted with a mixed reaction. Earlier this year, before becoming foreign secretary, Johnson won a local competition run by the Spectator magazine for the "most offensive" poem about Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He also used Turkey joining the EU as a scare tactic to get Britons to vote for a British exit, otherwise known as a "Brexit," from the bloc in a nationwide referendum in June. A leading figure in the campaign, he warned Britons of a wave of Muslim migration to the UK from Turkey in the event of its accession.

But some welcomed Johnson's visit. A descendent of an Ottoman Turk who migrated to Britain himself, Johnson was nicknamed "Ottoman Boris" by many Turks, including Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Ömer Çelik.

The British foreign secretary had tried to alleviate tensions upon his arrival by boasting of his "proud ownership" of a "beautiful, very well-functioning Turkish washing machine."

Asked in a press conference at Turkey's foreign ministry if his poem about Erdoğan had come up in meetings with Turkish officials on Tuesday morning, Johnson said he was "delighted" to say that it had not been mentioned. Johnson met Erdoğan later in the day.

Instead, Johnson said he hoped for a "jumbo free trade deal between the United Kingdom and Turkey" and pledged the UK's commitment to help Turkey's EU accession bid.

"Britain will remain committed to helping Turkey's path towards accession … to helping Turkey in any way possible." he said. "I believe that that partnership is absolutely critical for our future and for the future of the EU and indeed the future of the wider regions."