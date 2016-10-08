Seven teenagers were feared dead Saturday, a day after they went missing when their boat capsized on a river in Indonesia, officials said.

None have been found despite a major rescue operation.

The wooden boat was carrying 25 Islamic boarding school male students across the Bengawan Solo river on Java when it capsized early Friday.

Officials said they suspected overloading caused the boat to tilt.

"They were about to reach land, about seven metres away or so, but the kids, probably from over excitement, came to the front of the boat, making the boat unbalance," Suprapto, a local disaster management official, told AFP.

The missing passengers were aged between 12 and 19. Eighteen other passengers survived, Suprapto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, added.