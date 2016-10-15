There are a mind-boggling two trillion galaxies in the Universe — about ten times more than was previously believed, astronomers reported on Thursday

Using over 20 years of images collected by the aging Hubble Space Telescope and other sources, an international team of scientists, led by professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham Christopher Conselice, created a 3D model of the observable universe.

They found a much more densely packed cosmos than expected.

The team compared their findings with current models of galaxy formation in the latest edition of the Astronomical Journal and stressed the importance of having an accurate count of our cosmos.

"The evolution of the number density of galaxies in the universe, and thus also the total number of galaxies, is a fundamental question with implications for a host of astrophysical problems including galaxy evolution and cosmology," Conselice wrote in his published study.

The darkness and the light.

One other interesting result from the 15 year-long study is answering another important question.

"We also show how these results solve the question of why the sky at night is dark, otherwise known as Olbers' paradox," Conselice wrote.

Many have tried to answer Olbers' paradox, named after the 18th-century German astronomer Heinrich Wilhelm Olbers. including the poet Edgar Allan Poe who wrote at length on the topic.

Poe's theory was: The universe isn't infinite, and the speed of light has a limit, therefore we don't see every star's light all the time on Earth.

It seems Poe was onto something.

Conselice wrote that finite nature of the universe — which Poe referenced — is indeed one of three reasons that we have darkness at night.