AT&T; Inc said on Saturday it agreed to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion, the boldest move yet by a telecommunications company to acquire content to stream over its high-speed network to attract a growing number of online viewers.

The biggest deal in the world this year will, if approved by regulators, give AT&T; control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets.

The tie-up will likely face intense scrutiny by US antitrust enforcers worried that AT&T; might try to limit distribution of Time Warner material.

AT&T; will pay $107.50 per Time Warner share, in a combination of cash and stock, worth $85.4 billion overall, according to a company statement. AT&T; said it expected to close the deal by the end of 2017.

Dallas-based AT&T; said it and Time Warner were determining which Federal Communications Commission licenses, if any, would be transferred to AT&T; in the deal.

Several US lawmakers were already worried about cable company Comcast Corp's $30 billion acquisition of NBCUniversal, creating an industry behemoth. They argued for close regulatory scrutiny of the AT&T; deal.

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has complained about media coverage of his campaign, said at a rally on Saturday he would block any AT&T-Time; Warner deal if he wins the Nov. 8 election.

"It's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few," said Trump.

Representatives of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content Plus Delivery

AT&T;, whose main wireless phone and broadband service business is showing signs of slowing, has already made moves to turn itself into a media powerhouse.