Researchers have found injecting two different hormones into men every two months suppressed their sperm production enough to function as a birth control, according to a new study.

However the study was halted due to safety concerns.

Side effects, which included depression and other mood disorders, outweighed the potential benefits of the injections an independent safety board found.

"Researchers are trying to identify a hormonal male contraceptive that is effective, reversible, safe, acceptable, affordable, and available," the study's technical team wrote in an email.

The researchers, led by Dr. Hermann Behre of Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany, recruited 320 healthy men ages 18 to 45 from several countries.

Four pregnancies occurred among 266 couples over 56 weeks of follow up, the researchers report in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

The failure rate of this form of birth control was 7.5 percent, they found.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says male condoms have a failure rate of 12 percent.